What’s the Link Between Alcohol and Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia also carries a higher chance of misusing drugs and alcohol . Scientists think it’s due to your genes, shared changes in brain pathways, or as a way to cope with the symptoms and side effects of the illness.

People who have schizophrenia can face a number of challenges: getting a diagnosis, staying on track with treatment, and learning to live with a mental illness .

Schizophrenia and Alcohol Misuse

Researchers have mostly studied the effects of cannabis and nicotine on people with schizophrenia. But they’ve also found that other things that alter your nervous system and mood (called psychoactive substances), like alcohol, can trigger first-time psychosis. This is especially true for young people who are at higher risk of schizophrenia, such as those with a family history of the condition. Alcohol also affects the brain’s reward systems, and research links changes to this area of the brain with schizophrenia.

Alcohol misuse alone over long periods can cause psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations, which is when you see, feel, hear, or smell something that isn’t there. “These symptoms can mimic or overlap with symptoms of schizophrenia and appear to ‘trigger’ a psychotic episode,” says Kamal Bhatia, MD, a psychiatrist at Baltimore’s Sheppard Pratt, a nonprofit provider of mental health, substance abuse, and other services.

People with schizophrenia are also more vulnerable to substance abuse. One large study shows that 47% have problems with drugs or alcohol, compared with 16% of people without the condition. Other recent research suggests that this group is three times more likely to drink alcohol. In fact, it’s the second most common psychoactive substance that people with schizophrenia use.

Experts have a few theories about why this is. One is that you’re more likely to have schizophrenia or misuse alcohol if you have a family history of these conditions. Researchers are also looking at the link between biomarkers (molecules in your body that suggest disease), alcohol misuse, and schizophrenia. Others think some people misuse alcohol to ease the symptoms of psychosis or side effects of antipsychotic medication.