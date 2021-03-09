What It's Like to Live Well With Schizophrenia

Living a Good Life

Carlos Larrauri was always a good student. But when he attended college, he found himself obsessed with religious texts. He eventually began to hear voices, which he thought belonged to angels. Soon after, his grades started to slip, he ignored his hygiene, and began to show changes that were too extreme to be from the typical stress of university life.

In his early 20s, Larrauri’s doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia. Now, at the age of 33, he is a law student at the University of Michigan, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, a mental health advocate, and a volunteer with NAMI. “I’m achieving the goals I want to achieve. With that comes self-confidence and a sense of self-determination,” Larrauri says. “But it’s not easy. It’s still a difficult journey.”

A healthy routine can maximize your recovery. There are many things you can do in addition to taking prescribed medication and talking to therapists to manage your symptoms.

Larrauri and Guardiola both find that family and peer support help normalize their recovery. “I have a friend who also has the same lived experience,” Larrauri says. “That sense of camaraderie and bonding that we get through sharing our experiences is valuable.”

Physical activity, a good sleep schedule, advocacy, and self-education are just a few other things Guardiola and Larrauri use to lead a successful life. They also emphasize the importance of understanding the condition from a scientific standpoint. Learning about schizophrenia on a biological level can help you stay grounded during recovery.

Playing an active role in your mental health is also important. “It’s not like having a cast where someone puts it on for a couple months and they’re fine," Larrauri says.

Guardiola points out that being an advocate for your health is crucial. She urges people to ask questions about their treatment and medication. If you’re able to learn more about your own care, you’ll be able to tell your doctors what works for you and what doesn’t."

Through their self-advocacy, Larrauri and Guardiola encourage others in their community to stay hopeful. “You have to have the belief that things can get better,” Larrauri says. “Even if there’s periods that are very thick with fog, or very dense and difficult.”