First Sexual Experience Forced for 1 in 16 Women

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 16, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Changes wrought by the #MeToo movement can't come soon enough, say researchers who found that for 1 in 16 U.S. women, their first sexual experience was forced.

"In a nationally representative sample of more than 13,000 women, 6.5% said their first sexual encounters was forced as opposed to voluntary," said the study's lead author, Dr. Laura Hawks.

That's equivalent to more than 3.3 million American women between 18 and 44 years old, said Hawks, a general internal medicine fellow at Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Mass.

The finding comes after the #MeToo movement (speaking out against rape, sexual assault, harassment and abuse) and the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh started a national discussion about patterns of predatory sexual behavior and the need for change.

"Every week, thousands of women experience a forced first sexual encounter. As a society, we need a meaningful change. I would like to think the MeToo movement is an important first step, but it's really going to require a cultural shift," Hawks said.

Findings from the study were published Sept. 16 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The average age of women forced into their first sexual experience was 15.6 years old. The average of the assailant was 27. Nearly 7%#37; who were forced into first sex were 10 or younger.

For those who had a voluntary first experience, the age difference was much smaller. The women were an average of 17.4 years old for their first time, while their partner was an average age of 21.

In about half of the reported forced encounters, the assailant was larger or older, according to the study. And in nearly half of the forced first sexual experiences, women were physically held down. They were physically harmed in one-quarter of the forced experiences.

There were verbal threats in more than half of the experiences, and a drug was given in almost one-quarter of the forced encounters, the researchers found.

The effects of these traumatic first sexual experiences were far-reaching. Women who were forced into their first sexual experience were twice as likely to report being in fair or poor health as women whose first sexual experience was voluntary.