Find out what’s available, what’s involved, and how well each one works.

“The best method of contraception for any woman is the method that she’s going to use correctly and consistently,” says Elizabeth Micks, MD, MPH, an acting assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington Medical Center.

Which one is best for you?

You don’t have to take a pill every day. There are birth control methods that last weeks, months, or even years with little effort on your part - and no surgery. They are safe and effective for most healthy women .

The IUD

This is a small, T-shaped device that your doctor places inside your uterus, or womb, after giving you a checkup. It can stay there for 3 to 10 years, depending on its type.

Once the IUD is in place, you don’t have to do anything else to prevent pregnancy. They are 20 times more effective than pills, patches, or rings. Fewer than 1 in 100 women get pregnant during their first year on the IUD.

Your doctor can easily remove it if you decide you'd like to get pregnant or you no longer want to use it.

Hormonal IUDs are plastic and release the hormone progestin. This thickens the mucus in your cervix (lower part of your uterus), which keeps sperm from entering. It also thins the walls of your uterus. This keeps a fertilized egg from attaching to it, which is a part of pregnancy.

Four brands of hormonal IUD are available: Kyleena, Liletta, Mirena, and Skyla. All rely on the same drug, called levonorgestrel. Liletta and Skyla last for 3 years. Mirena, which has a higher dose, lasts for 5 years. Kyleena releases the lowest dose of hormones for the longest amount of time, also lasting for five years. Mirena can also reduce heavy menstrulbleeding up to 90% after the first 6 months.

“It’s so effective in treating women with heavy bleeding, painful periods, even women with endometriosis [a disorder of the uterus], fibroids [noncancerous tumors], and other problems," Micks says.