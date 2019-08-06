For many women, sexual desire goes up and down over the years, often tied to changes in relationships, stress, and physical changes like pregnancy and menopause. But roughly 10% of women deal with a low sex drive that causes them distress. It’s a condition known as hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

There are a few over-the-counter supplements that aim to treat the problem, which have limited, mostly unproven, effects. But in recent years, the FDA has approved two prescription drugs to treat HSDD. These treatments are often referred to as “female Viagra” -- a nod to one of the medicines that men can take for sexual problems. But they’re not much like Viagra at all. In fact, they work very differently inside the body.

“In men, Viagra fixes a ‘plumbing problem,’ if you will,” says Judith Volkar, MD, of the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. Viagra and other similar drugs treat erectile dysfunction, when a man can’t get or keep an erection that’s firm enough to have sex. These men often still have sexual desire, but they just can’t get their bodies to respond physically when they want to have sex. The drugs help by relaxing the muscles in the penis and boosting blood flow so an erection can happen.

In women, low libido is a more complex problem.

“I often say you can picture men's sexual desire as a light switch, and women's sexual desire as the cockpit of a 747,” she says. “There are more factors at play in female sexual desire.”

As a result, the treatment for HSDD requires a more nuanced approach.