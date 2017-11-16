Are Women's Hearts More Vulnerable to Stress?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 21, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Mental stress can take a toll on blood vessels -- and women with heart disease may be especially vulnerable, a new study suggests.

Past research has found that compared with their male counterparts, women with heart disease are more likely to suffer "myocardial ischemia" in response to mental stress.

That refers to a reduction in blood flow to the heart, and it can raise the risk of potentially fatal heart complications.

In the new study, researchers uncovered a reason for the phenomenon: When under psychological stress, women are more prone than men to having their blood vessels constrict.

Experts said the findings underscore some realities.

Traditionally, doctors have focused on how well the heart and blood vessels respond to physical stress, said Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a spokesperson for the American Heart Association who was not involved in the study.

"But we can't ignore the issue of mental stress in treating heart disease," she said.

And that awareness may be especially important for women, said Goldberg, who is also medical director of NYU Langone's Center for Women's Health in New York City.

There is no single solution to dealing with stress, Goldberg said. For some people, she noted, a daily walk or an app that teaches relaxation techniques might be enough. Others might need a referral to a mental health professional.

"Everybody's stressors are different," Goldberg said. "So we as doctors need to work with patients individually."

The study involved 678 people with coronary artery disease. That means "plaques" build up in larger arteries, sometimes causing symptoms like chest pain and breathlessness. It can also lead to a heart attack if a plaque ruptures and completely blocks an artery.

Each patient went through a mental stress test -- public speaking -- and researchers used heart imaging to see whether it triggered myocardial ischemia.

Overall, around 15 percent of all study patients had stress-induced ischemia -- with men and women affected at a similar rate. But the underlying causes differed between the sexes.

In women, it was mainly caused by constriction in small blood vessels, said senior researcher Dr. Viola Vaccarino. She's a professor at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta.