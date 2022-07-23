Self-Employed Women Are Often Healthier

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who are their own bosses might have healthier hearts to show for it, a new study suggests.

The study, of more than 4,600 working U.S. women, found that those who were self-employed typically got more exercise and were less likely to be obese or have high blood pressure or diabetes -- major risk factors for heart disease.

The findings do not prove that self-employment leads to better health, experts said. But they do raise the question of whether certain aspects of self-employment can do a woman's heart good, said senior researcher Dr. Kimberly Narain.

That kind of work structure, she said, may allow women more freedom in shaping their workdays -- to, for instance, fit in some exercise.

And while not all women can or want to be their own boss, Narain said it may be possible for employers to apply some positive elements of self-employment to the traditional workplace.