After Tragedy of Stillbirth, She Set Out to Help Others

May 26, 2023 -- Elizabeth O’Donnell found out she was pregnant in June 2020. It was a surprise, but she was very happy. She was never sick and says she was the healthiest she had ever been.

But around Thanksgiving, her daughter, who she was already planning to name Aaliyah, was moving a little more than normal. Then on Nov. 28, 7 months into her pregnancy, the unthinkable happened.

“I realized I haven’t really felt her move all day, and so it took me a little while to feel like 'OK, I’m going to the hospital,' because I really just thought I was being an annoying first-time mom. Everything had been so great up until then, why would there be something wrong?” she recalled.

Her doula encouraged her to go to the hospital. When she got there, her midwife couldn’t find a heartbeat.

“In that moment when she told me that my daughter no longer had a heartbeat I was like, 'What are you talking about?'” O’Donnell said. “This still happens? This is ‘a thing’? I thought stuff like this only happens, I think I said in the 1800s, because I was just like, 'what do you mean you can’t find a heartbeat?'”