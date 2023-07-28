Women Increasingly Dying of Alcohol-Related Causes

July 28, 2023—Women in the U.S. are dying of alcohol-related causes at a much faster rate than are U.S. men, according to a new study that tracked these deaths for 20 years. The most dramatic rise occurred in the last 3 years covered by the study.

“From 2018 to 2020, there was an increase of 14.7% per year” in alcohol-related deaths in women, said study researcher Ibraheem M. Karaye, MD, DrPH, assistant professor of population health, and director of the health science program at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. While alcohol-related deaths in men also increased greatly during that same 3-year period, it was less than in women, at 12.5% per year.

Researchers have known for several years that the sex gap related to alcohol use and complications is narrowing. Women are drinking more, engaging in more high-risk drinking, and increasingly developing alcohol use disorder, Karaye said. “However, we know very little about the trends in alcohol-related deaths.”