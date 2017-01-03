Bodybuilding Supplement Being Sold to Minors

TUESDAY, Jan.3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Many U.S. health food stores recommend the dietary supplement creatine to minors as an athletic performance enhancer, even though major medical societies discourage its use by kids under 18, a new study reports.

When a researcher posed as a 15-year-old football player hoping to bulk up, more than two-thirds of sales attendants at health food stores across the nation recommended creatine, according to the study findings.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Sports Medicine advise against use of creatine in people younger than 18, the researchers said in background notes.

"Creatine containers specifically say on the label they are not recommended for use under the age of 18, or not recommended for minors," said lead researcher Dr. Ruth Milanaik.

"The companies themselves are printing it upon their labels," added Milanaik, director of the neonatal neurodevelopmental follow-up program at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Creatine is a naturally occurring amino acid that's found in meat and fish. It's also produced by several organs in the human body, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Creatine supplementation has become popular among body builders and competitive athletes because it's believed to increase lean muscle mass. It may also enhance athletic performance, Milanaik said.

However, the supplement also causes dehydration, drawing water out of the bloodstream and into the muscles to improve their function, Milanaik said.

Long-term use can damage the kidneys and liver, but it's of particular concern for still-developing youngsters, said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"It can affect the organ itself and the ability of the organ to handle toxins," Glatter said. "If a child who's developing starts to use these products, it can cause dysfunction and affect how the organs might work long-term."

Creatine is bought in powder, liquid or pill form.

To see whether creatine is being recommended to youth despite these health concerns, Milanaik and her colleagues had a 19-year-old college student call 244 health food stores across the United States, posing as a 15-year-old football player.