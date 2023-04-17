April 17, 2023 – When Ozzy Osbourne canceled a tour this year due to health issues, his Instagram post cryptically mentioned the kind of treatment he’d received since a 2019 back injury and Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Osbourne, 74, said he’d had “groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment,” medical technology developed in Japan that became available in the United States about 5 years ago.

The former Black Sabbath frontman was referring to a type of exoskeleton (its makers at Cyberdyne prefer “wearable cyborg”) called a hybrid assistive limb, or HAL. It helps patients with stroke, spinal injury, or neurodegenerative disease regain function in their limbs.

Robotic exoskeletons from several companies have been used in physical therapy since the mid-2010s. Other major players – like Ekso Bionics, ReWalk, and SuitX – make devices with programmed movement patterns, allowing wheelchair users to stand, walk, or climb stairs.

Cyberdyne’s HAL is able to detect faint or disorganized signals in the nerves and help perform the intended movement, whether it’s as simple as flexing an elbow or as complex as walking.