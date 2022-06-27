More than 1 in 10 Americans take antidepressants to treat depression. For the most part, these medications get the job done. Your health care provider may need to tweak your dosage or switch you to a different kind to find the best fit, but most people notice an improvement in 6 weeks or so.

Like every other medication, antidepressants have side effects that affect some, but not all people. One of the most notable is weight gain.

To be fair, weight gain or loss can be a part of any mood disorder, whether you’re taking an antidepressant or not. Some people lose their appetite and lose weight; others crave carbs, eat more, exercise less, and gain weight.

So what can you expect and what are your options?