What to Know When You're Newly Diagnosed With Depression

Getting diagnosed with depression brings up different emotions for different people. After your doctor or mental health provider gives you the news, it’s a good idea to reach out for support from family, friends, or others in your community. They may be able to help you process what you’re feeling.

“For some people there’s relief. Here’s an answer that explains what’s going on with you. It’s a medical condition and it’s highly treatable,” says Ashley J. Smith, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist in Kansas City, MO, and co-founder of the psychological center Peak Mind.

Other people struggle with the diagnosis, she says. You might think: “‘I have depression. What does that mean about me? Am I flawed or broken?’”

Learning you have a mood disorder can be tough to hear. You could even feel ashamed if your family or community dismisses mental health conditions, says Jameca Cooper, PhD, a counseling psychologist in St. Louis and president and clinical director of Emergence Psychological Services.