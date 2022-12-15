For many people, gazing out of a window is a pleasant thing. The birds, trees, and sky can all bring a smile. But for Melissa Lewis, 47, of Prescott, AZ, it had a different effect.

“When I lived in Minnesota, I remember looking outside and saying to myself, ‘Oh no. No sun today? No sun tomorrow?’ ” Each year, around the beginning of fall and through early March, she dealt with severe fatigue. All she wanted to do was sleep until spring rolled around. “I felt trapped,” she says.

Lewis was later diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that affects 10 million people in the U.S. It’s most common in the fall and winter months when the days are shorter and there’s less sun on our skin. It can be mistaken for other issues. You can have it in the spring or summer, too. “In a paradoxical way, people with spring and summer seasonal affective disorder may get too much light,” says Rebecca Brendel, MD, JD, president of the American Psychiatric Association.