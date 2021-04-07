Staying With Your Depression Treatment Plan

If you have depression, antidepressants and talk therapy could be part of your treatment plan. Antidepressants modify levels of serotonin and other chemicals in your brain. They can be an effective way to relieve sadness and other depression symptoms, but only if you take them.

What often happens is [people] just stop taking their medication. They don’t refill their prescription, And they don’t think to come back. Jo Anne Sirey, PhD

Talk therapy can help you work through what's troubling you and keep you from running things in your mind over and over.

The most effective treatment plan will combine medication and therapy. But it will work that way only if you keep doing both things.

Not everyone sticks with their depression treatment plan. Studies find that about half of people stop taking their medication or skip doses. Worries about side effects, beliefs that the medicine isn't helping, and stigma are a few of the reasons why people go off their meds before they’re ready.

There are many reasons that people may stop going to therapy. Some start to see it as a sign of weakness. Others think it doesn't help because they don't see the benefit. Still more are overtaken by the stigma.