We all have thoughts that invade our brains from time to time and mess with our moods. We all get down. Whether it's your job, your social life, your family, or something completely different, sometimes the negativity can be too much. It does tend to snowball. And that's the part where it can become problematic. "We all have it. We all have it," says Mark Reinecke, a professor emeritus of psychology and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. Natalie Dattilo, PhD, a clinical health psychologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, agrees. "Thoughts that we have that we would classify as negative or unhelpful are pretty normal. We all have thoughts that somebody might say, 'Oh that's kind of negative.' " Sometimes it is, and sometimes that's just kind of an accurate description of a bad situation." But what can you do about those negative thoughts?

When Negative Thoughts Become a Problem They may be common, but negative thoughts aren't harmless or to be taken lightly. Research shows that having them over and over, while you have depression and anxiety, can lead to serious emotional and physical problems.

A bout of negative thinking now and then or a random negative thought here or there may not mean much. But having them over and over for a period of time can quickly overwhelm a person. Using words like never or always -- "It's always going to be like this," or "I'm never going to be any good" -- are a red flag. Ruminating -- dwelling on negative thoughts -- can be dangerous. "People often talk about thought loops and thought spirals, this sort of chaining of bad things," Dattilo says. "It does tend to snowball. And that's the part where it can become problematic. "It's less about the content of the thought, and more about the process, and the inability to let it go, having it run through your mind over and over and over again," she says "Those tend to be negative for people. People are rarely ruminating on other things." How can you tell that the way that you're thinking is doing more harm than good?