For most her life, Christina Suchon has lived with depression. Through the ups and downs, one thing that's helped her is writing in a journal. "Even if it's just total negative, garbage nonsense that I'm scribbling on a page, it helps clear my mind and figure out what is exactly bothering me," says Suchon, who lives in Tijuana, Mexico. Many mental health experts recommend journaling because it can improve your mood and manage symptoms of depression. Studies support this and suggest journaling is good for your mental health. It may also make therapy work better. "Journaling is not a cure-all," says licensed professional counselor Jill Howell, but there are plenty of benefits.

How Journaling Helps With Depression There are several key ways that keeping a journal can help when you're dealing with depression. Makes you more aware. Journaling helps you get to know yourself better. Expressing yourself in a journal can bring your thoughts and feelings to the surface. Many people are surprised by what they write, says Denver psychotherapist Cynthia McKay. You may discover you're worried about something you didn't know was upsetting you until you wrote it down.