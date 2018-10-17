Report: Burger Chains' Antibiotics Plans Flawed

Oct. 17, 2018 -- Only two of 25 U.S. burger chains surveyed earned a top rating for serving beef raised without the routine use of antibiotics, according to a new report issued by six consumer groups. One other restaurant chain earned a D-minus. The other 22 failed.

Earning A's were Shake Shack and Burger Fi. Wendy's got the D-minus. Heavy hitters such as McDonald's and Burger King got F’s.

The results were surprising, says Matt Wellington, antibiotics program director of the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and the lead author of the report, "Chain Reaction IV: Burger Edition," issued Wednesday.

In a previous report, the groups found that restaurants are increasingly getting their chicken from sources that do not use antibiotics routinely, he says. "The beef industry has a long way to go," he says.

Experts know that the growth and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a health crisis worldwide. Each year, at least 23,000 Americans die of resistant infections, and Wellington says that estimate is probably conservative.

If fast-food restaurants insist that meat producers use antibiotics responsibly, it would help tremendously, experts say.