Coffee: Good for You or Not?

WEDNESDAY, July 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Coffee has been tied to many potential health benefits, but people should drink it for pleasure, and not disease prevention.

That's one of the main conclusions of a new research review. In it, researchers give an overview of the evidence on coffee and caffeine -- the subjects of many health studies over the years.

"The impact of coffee consumption on health is important because there are few other dietary factors that so many people across the world are so frequently exposed to," said Rob van Dam, the lead author on the review.

And overall, his team found, the news is good for coffee lovers: Caffeinated coffee does not appear to raise any disease risks, and is instead linked to lower odds of various diseases. And moderate doses of caffeine are generally safe for most people.

"Moderate" is the key, however. Too much caffeine can disrupt sleep or make people jittery.

"The amount of caffeine that leads to unpleasant side effects varies greatly from person to person," said van Dam, a professor at the National University of Singapore.

He suggested people pay attention to whether caffeine seems to affect their ability to fall asleep or lead to "agitation or anxiety." If it does, van Dam said, "they can adapt their level of intake or timing of intake during the day."

That's the advice for most adults. Pregnant women, however, should be particularly careful about caffeine intake. Based on the evidence, van Dam's team said, they should limit themselves to no more than 200 milligrams of caffeine a day.

That's roughly the amount in 12 ounces of coffee.

For nonpregnant people, van Dam said that up to five 8-ounce cups of coffee a day may be fine, depending on a person's caffeine tolerance.

Lauri Wright is chair of nutrition and dietetics at the University of North Florida, and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"There's been so much back-and-forth over the years about whether caffeine is good or bad," said Wright, who was not involved in the review. "So it's good to come back to the evidence."