What Is Shrinkflation? The Sneaky Way Manufacturers Are Raising Prices

Shrinkflation happens when a manufacturer’s costs to produce an item increase, but they’d rather not raise the price you pay at the store. Because most consumers are price-conscious -- you probably know how much you pay for the things you buy regularly -- the company shrinks the package size instead. You pay the same price for your favorite chocolate bar, breakfast cereal, toilet paper, or ice cream , but you don’t realize you’ve taken home less of it until the carton runs out sooner than expected.

Shrinkflation Isn’t New

Though he prefers the term “downsizing,” lawyer and consumer activist Edgar Dworsky has been tracking the practice for decades at his website Consumer World. He says it often ramps up during periods of inflation.

“Manufacturers have a choice,” he says. “Raise the price of an item or do a sneaky price increase by making packages smaller. You’re paying the same but getting less.”

Dworsky says shrinkflation got its start back in the days of nickel candy machines when chocolate makers needed to raise prices. The vendors balked, since their machines only took nickels. So instead of charging 6 cents, the manufacturers made the bars smaller. Problem solved -- and it’s been happening ever since.

During the pandemic, Dworsky didn’t see an increase in shrinkflation. But the most recent consumer price index showed the highest annual inflation rate since 2008. Now, shrinkflation is on the rise, evident in discreet price hikes for items like trash bags, tortilla chips, candy, cat food, and more.

The shrinkflation community on Reddit has nearly 10,000 members, posting new examples almost daily. Recent ones include air freshener, deodorant, chocolate, and even a prepared salad bought at a big-box store, which shrank a full 5 ounces. “A very noticeable difference, I’m still hungry,” one person said.