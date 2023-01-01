Jan. 13, 2023 – A new study that shows the harm to the liver of eating fast food might provide people with motivation to eat less of it in the new year.

The study found that eating at least 20% of total daily calories from fast food can increase the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition where fat builds up in the liver. The disease can lead to cirrhosis and its complications, including liver failure and liver cancer.

People with obesity or diabetes are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of fast food on the liver, although the general population is not immune to the harm.

“My hope is that this study encourages people to seek out more nutritious, healthy food options," says lead investigator Ani Kardashian, MD, with Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California.

“At a policy level, public health efforts are needed to improve access to affordable, healthy, and nutritious food options across the U.S. This is especially important as more people have turned to fast foods during the pandemic and as the price of food as risen dramatically over the past year due to food inflation,” she says.