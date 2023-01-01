Feb. 14, 2023 -- Dark chocolate is rich. It's intense. Some believe it's an aphrodisiac. Plus, it has numerous proven health benefits. A box of smooth, luscious bonbons seems like just the thing to give your valentine. But recent headlines may have you rethinking that sweet, sexy gift. Here's what you should know.

Toward the end of last year, Consumer Reports announced they'd tested 28 different dark chocolate bars and found lead and cadmium in every one of them.

“I was devastated,” says Taryn FitzGerald. The Brooklyn-based artist has been enjoying dark chocolate for years and enjoys a “tiny little square” each night. “Dark chocolate is one of my passions."

What the Report Said

The presence of cadmium and lead in dark chocolate isn't news. The environmental health watchdog group As You Sow sued a group of chocolate makers over it several years ago. As part of the settlement, researchers studied how heavy metals contaminate cacao beans, dark chocolate's main ingredient. Their report came out in August of last year. It found that cadmium enters the beans from the soil where they grow, while lead contamination occurs during chocolate processing.