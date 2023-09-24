Will California's Ban on Red Dye No. 3 Prompt More Action?

Oct. 27, 2023 -- California Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel admits it. The issue wasn’t on his radar when a coalition of advocates approached him to talk about the need to remove dangerous additives from the food supply.

Gabriel, a Democrat from the San Fernando Valley, also admits he hasn’t always been the healthiest eater, but now, as the father of three young sons, “you start to think about these things. You want to do right by your kids.”

“I will confess, at first I was a little bit skeptical,” he said. As he looked over the data, he was astonished. “It seems crazy to me that there were these chemicals that were banned not only in the 27 nations of the European Union but really in dozens of countries around the world, based on strong scientific evidence they are linked with significant health harms.”

As he walked others in the Assembly through the science, he picked up bipartisan support for the bill he and his colleagues introduced. On Oct. 7, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the California Food Safety Act, making California the first state to prohibit the manufacture, sale, or distribution of any food product containing Red Dye No. 3 as well as three other chemicals: potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, and propyl paraben.