Social media feeds filled with photos of fitness models twisted into poses requiring extreme strength, flexibility, and balance may leave you thinking, “Yoga is not for me.” Nadine Kelly, MD, founder of Yogi MD, wants to change your mind. “We tend to think of yoga as an athletic endeavor that has to be done on a mat,” Kelly says. “Yoga practice is about much more than the physical [poses]; the practice includes skills like breathing, regulating your emotions, and practicing self-care.”

What Is Chair Yoga? Chair yoga, a gentle form of yoga that’s done while seated or using a chair for balance, makes the practice more accessible. In chair yoga, it’s possible to move into poses like cat/cow, warrior, sun salutations and forward folds, all while seated. Kelly believes the Arthur Ashe quote, “Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can,” is perfect for chair yoga. “You’re there to work and to challenge yourself, but it’s about … knowing what’s right for you,” she says. “I think of yoga poses as adaptable to a student’s body and not the other way around.” Whether yoga is done in a chair or on the mat, the practice still focuses on the same core principles: focusing on your breath, paying attention to your thoughts, and staying in the moment.

The Benefits of Chair Yoga Research shows yoga is linked to decreased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, improved energy, better sleep quality, less pain, and reduced body mass index. Matt Minard PT, DPT, physical therapist with Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC, believes those benefits extend to chair yoga. Chair yoga is also a good, safe workout for beginners. “It’s a great way to work your core, explore the different range of motion of the joints and prioritize movement,” Minard says. “When you’re sitting down or using a chair for balance, the safety factor goes way up.”