It’s not surprising then that athletes can become overly focused on their appearance. Almost 80% of elite sportswomen said they were conscious of their body image.

“Athletes are under tremendous pressure to perform,” Quatromoni says. “It’s very easy to identify the body as a place to mold, shape, and change to get a competitive edge.”

You may compare yourself to other athletes you see on social media or to professional athletes. As a result, it’s easy to believe that you need a certain body type to succeed.

While a body’s makeup plays a role in performance, it’s not the only factor. Yet in endurance sports, many athletes and coaches believe that a thin, lean body will make you a faster runner, swimmer, or cyclist. This belief has been passed down from one generation to the next. Athletes may try to change their bodies to be leaner because they think it will lead to better performance.

For athletes in sports like gymnastics and figure skating – and highly athletic arts such as dance – people are often judged on how they look in addition to their skills. “It’s your aesthetic, your costume, how you interpret the music, and your body is part of that,” Quatromoni says. Plus, athletes often wear clothing that exposes much of the body – which can leave it open to public commentary, especially on social media.

Even if a coach or teammate notices that someone has a negative body image, they may not say anything. “They don't want to rock the boat. They don't want to upset the athlete,” Quatromoni says, especially if the athlete is performing well. That dynamic creates a culture of silence.