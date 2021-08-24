How to Choose a Sports Bra

A sports bra can make or break your workout. It's important to get a sports bra that fits your workout, your body, and your preferences.

Why Is It Important to Wear a Sports Bra?

The importance of exercise is well known. But for some women, their breasts prevent them from exercising. In a survey of 249 women, 17% said they stopped exercising because they couldn’t find a sports bra that fit or because they were embarrassed by the movement of their breasts.‌

Minimize breast movement. During vigorous exercise like running and jumping, unsupported breasts may move as much as 12 centimeters. This kind of movement can cause back or breast pain.‌

Research has shown that there’s less breast movement and discomfort when wearing high-impact sports bras compared to everyday bras. If you have small breasts, you should still wear a sports bra when working out. Researchers found that women with smaller cup sizes also had significant breast movement during exercise.‌

Prevent breast damage. Working out without a sports bra can strain the skin on your breasts and stretch breast tissues. ‌

Improve posture. Heavy breasts can pull your body forward and make you slouch.