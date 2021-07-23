Health Benefits of Tennis

When you maintain an active lifestyle, you improve your overall health while building strong muscles and bones. But over time, doing the same physical activities can become boring. If you’re looking for a new activity to add to your fitness routine, consider tennis .

Why Is Tennis Good For Your Health?

Whether you’re an old pro or new to the sport, tennis is a great way to reach your fitness goals. According to the CDC website, all adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week to stay healthy. To break it down, you should commit to around 30 minutes of moderate physical activity like tennis five days per week.‌

If you prefer intense activities, like running, you should commit to at least 75 minutes per week. This equates to 15 minutes per day, five days per week. If you do a mix of moderate and more difficult activities, your recommended activity time will be somewhere between 75 and 150 minutes. Keep in mind that this is the minimum, and further exercise will generally improve your health.‌

Whole body workout. Tennis is an activity that works out your entire body:

You run across the court, working out your leg muscles

Your core is engaged as you keep your balance while chasing the ball

Your arms provide the power to swing your racket and hit the ball ‌

You improve your balance, flexibility, coordination, and agility all in one sport‌

Better health outlooks. Some studies show that playing tennis on a regular basis lowers your risk of heart disease by up to 56%. Tennis can also help you:

Lower your blood pressure

Boost your fitness

Have better stamina for everyday activities

Improve your aerobic and anaerobic abilities

Raise your bone density

Raise your metabolism

Lower your resting heart rate

Strengthen your immune syste‌m

Strengthen your muscles‌

Taking part in an activity like tennis regularly also improves blood flow to your brain, muscles, and organs. When your body has more available oxygen, you feel less fatigued and out of breath than you would otherwise.

Live longer. If you play tennis for health benefits, you can add years to your life. In fact, studies show that people who play tennis for around three hours per week live on average nine to ten years longer than people who are sedentary.‌