Best Exercises for Arms

‌Working out your arms and shoulders is a sure way to get toned, attractive muscles in that part of your body. But there are additional health reasons to consider adding arm strength work to your exercise routine, especially if you're over 30. As you age, your muscles start to lose mass. This process is called sarcopenia. After 30, you can lose as much as 3% to 5% of muscle mass per decade. Strength training builds muscle mass to replace what you lose due to natural aging.‌

Losing muscles mass in your upper body can result in weakness and loss of range of motion. Over the long term, you may find that you have trouble lifting everyday objects, such as a bag of groceries or a suitcase. In addition, you might notice that you can’t reach up or out as well anymore. Placing objects in a high cabinet may be more of an effort than it was in the past. Even driving can be more difficult without adequate strength and flexibility in your arms and shoulders.‌

You don't need to join a gym or buy a set of very heavy weights to exercise your arms. You can start with simple moves using your own body weight or light weights. Here are a few sure to build stronger arms and shoulders.