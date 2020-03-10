New Exercise Guidelines Urge Everyone: Just Move

Dec. 10, 2018 -- Ten years ago, Indira Levine weighed 336 pounds, had never exercised a day in her life, and was very sedentary.

“I had to take my inhaler with me everywhere I went. If I went up a flight of steps, I was out of breath. I would come home, cook dinner, sit down, and watch TV. That was it. I didn’t have any idea what else to do,” she says. “The environment I grew up in -- nobody worked out, nobody ran 5Ks. That wasn’t something I ever saw, and I didn’t know how to be more active.”

She says those around her were concerned, and before she died, her mother had a heart-to-heart with Levine about her habits. “My mom, before she passed away, said, ‘Do whatever you have to do to get the weight off and be more active. You are too young to be this heavy,’” Levine says.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is hoping more Americans can heed the advice of Levine’s mother and put physical activity into their lives. The agency released the second edition of the “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans” in mid-November and says the stakes for our personal health are high. But are people are really taking this to heart?

Levine did. After her mother’s advice, she decided she wanted to make changes after moving to Florida, where she was inspired by the warm weather and the area’s active, outdoor lifestyle. But she wasn’t sure where or how to start. So she began working with a personal trainer.

“I learned that sometimes you have to ask for help. If you don’t know how to do it and you realize after a couple of tries it’s not working, you have to reach out,” says Levine, a television news photographer.

Even with that help, her journey took time. But in 9 years, she has transformed her body and her life. Levine lost 140 pounds, built up a lot of muscle, and in the process discovered a love of exercise.

“It is hard. I am the first one to say it is a process to learn how to be active. But don’t give up. If I can do it, everyone can do it,” Levine says.