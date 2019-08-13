Cryotherapy FAQ

Aug. 13, 2019 -- Whole-body cryotherapy is a growing trend at spas and wellness centers, partly because it’s popular with athletes and celebrities. Besides speeding recovery, people who promote the idea of exposing yourself to subzero temperatures claim it can relieve arthritis, asthma, and anxiety, and give you more youthful-looking skin.

But the FDA has not approved any whole-body cryotherapy device as safe and effective to treat medical conditions, and the American Academy of Dermatology doesn’t recommend whole-body cryotherapy.

And exposing your body for about 2 to 4 minutes in temperatures minus 200 F or colder can have side effects without proper precautions, as NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown found out. Brown, of the Oakland Raiders, recently posted an image of his blistering, discolored feet on Instagram. News reports attributed his foot problems to frostbite from a recent cryotherapy session.

During a whole-body cryotherapy session, a person stands in a can-like enclosure open at the top. That keeps your head out but exposes the rest of your body to the frigid temperatures. Centers typically ask people to wear dry socks, gloves, and other protective gear before a session.

What else to know:

Q: What is the rationale behind cold therapy?

Cold therapy is commonly used for an acute injury such as an ankle sprain, says Chris Juneau, DPT, a board-certified sports physical therapist at the Memorial Hermann Ironman Sports Medicine Institute in Houston. He did not treat Brown. "It lowers the tissue temperature and slows down what we call secondary injury, the blood collecting in tissues. It will limit the amount of bleeding and may help with bruising."

Cold water immersion -- or ice baths -- is also used for recovery and for such emergencies as heatstroke, he says.

For whole-body cryotherapy, the premise is that being in the chamber reduces your whole body temperature, and ''as you get out of the chamber, it sends all this supercharged or oxygenated blood outward, providing an improved state of healing or recovery,” Juneau says.

But "there is scant evidence that whole-body cryotherapy is better than immersion therapy for anything," Juneau says.