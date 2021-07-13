The Marketing of Sports Recovery for Everyday Athletes

Hydration. We need water after exercise. But drinking too much water can be dangerous, although you’d have to go to extreme lengths to get there. Does this mean we need to guzzle Gatorade after every workout? Absolutely not.

Sleep. Professional athletes started talking about their sleep schedules a few years ago, proudly dedicating time to serious slumber along with training. Despite what you might’ve been told in high school PE, getting up early to train an extra hour might not be the best idea.

Warming up, stretching, and cooling down. Before and after exercise, attention to your muscles can improve mobility and decrease delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS.

Rest days. These can include “active rest” like yoga or light training.

Eating properly. Our bodies get most of the nutrients they need from a healthy diet, rendering most supplements unnecessary for most people. Pay attention to the levels of macronutrients you’re getting. (That means grams of fat, carbohydrates, and protein.) Avoid processed foods and sugar, which can contribute to muscle weakness and decreased cardiovascular endurance.

Foam rolling and massage. Some trainers and athletes swear these techniques help relieve DOMS and improve blood flow. The science is less clear. If it makes you feel good and doesn’t hurt more than your wallet, then it’s up to you.

Cold therapy. This means exposing your body briefly to super-cold temperatures or immersing your body in cold water. It can relieve inflammation, but inflammation is a part of your body’s natural healing, and some experts say we generally shouldn’t interrupt it.

Compression garments. Some people swear by them, and some claim they can improve blood flow deeper into muscles.

Red wine bath. See top of this story.

Infrared sleepwear. Tom Brady might be the NFL’s greatest quarterback ever, even now into his 40s. So, naturally, millions of people wonder what tips they can pick up from him. The GOAT’s website says, “This multi-tasking recovery apparel is infused with minerals that return infrared energy to your body and restore muscles faster.” The long-sleeve top goes for $90 for men.