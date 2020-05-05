Olympic Athletes Come With Olympic-Sized (but Healthy) Diets

With the delayed 2020 Olympics starting this week, we break down the unique – and sometimes startling -- dietary needs of different kinds of elite athletes.

July 21, 2021 -- Swimmers need thousands of calories a day. But those calories are different from what a weightlifter needs, and those calories are quite different from what a gymnast or track and field star needs.

Swimming

The most decorated Olympian in history, Michael Phelps, debunked the infamous claim that he ate 12,000 calories a day when training for the Olympics. But the actual number was not far from that. Phelps said that he ate between 8,000 and 10,000 calories a day.

While that may seem like a lot, that number is normal for many elite swimmers, according to Allison Mankowski, a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics and a sports dietitian at Eastern Michigan University.

Swimming is one of three sports that burn the most calories, falling right behind running and cycling. Depending on your weight and other physical factors, the butterfly stroke can burn between 660 and 976 calories per hour, according to Livestrong.

“The average male swimmer will probably need at least 5,000 calories a day and potentially up to 10,000 for more intense training periods or larger athletes,” Mankowski says. “Female swimmers will be slightly less but will most likely still need at least 4,000 calories and potentially up to 6,000 or more.”

But these numbers can vary.

“Calorie levels will vary quite a bit, depending on a number of things, especially which events they are competing in, their training intensity, and also their height and weight,” Mankowski says.

It is important for swimmers, and all Olympic athletes, to incorporate carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fat into their diet.

“Carbohydrates will make up usually around 55% to 60% of daily intake, with fat around 20% to 25%, and protein around 15% to 25%,” says Mankowski.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy, a three-time gold medalist who will be competing in the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, shared a typical training day meal plan with Men’s Health: