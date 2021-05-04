Will Smith’s Personal Trainer on Getting in the Best Shape of Your Life

Jan. 11 , 2022 – Will Smith is inspiring many to finally tackle those lingering quarantine pounds.

The actor’s six-part YouTube series, “Best Shape of My Life,” which debuted in early November, documents his goal to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. (At the time, Smith was also completing his memoir, Will, which is now a New York Times bestseller.)

Smith’s clean diet and rigorous exercise challenges seen on the show -- including climbing 2,909 stairs of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world -- prompted many viewers to take on their own health and fitness challenges.

But for some, the journey began in May 2021, when Smith took to Instagram to share his quarantine weight gain and his plans to cut extra pounds. In the post, he used the hashtag #bigwilliechallenge, which quickly went viral.

Sashea Lawson, a fitness blogger and mother of two young girls, has lost more than 35 pounds since taking on the #bigwilliechallenge, by cutting back on chocolate and easing her way back into consistent exercise.

She also revitalized her deep passion for running.

“I was able to do a triathlon, which was my first in 7 or 8 years, and then I ran the New York City Marathon in November,” Lawson says. “That was my first marathon since 2017.”

But Smith’s series also shows that optimal health takes a lot more than painstaking exercise and excellent discipline in food choices.

“Physical actions are very simple,” Aaron Ferguson, Smith’s personal trainer, tells WebMD. “It’s not easy, but it’s simple.”

Rather, says Ferguson, “it’s more the mental and emotional stuff that we have tied up around it.”

Dig Deeper Than Ever

A “Best Shape of My Life” journey is more than a mindset, Ferguson says.

“You really have to explore your relationship with food, your relationship with exercise, and your relationship with your physical body,” he says.

“You have to dedicate the time and the energy to ask yourself questions and see what the blocks are that have existed previously, so you can really start to transcend who you have been previously.”