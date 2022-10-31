Oct. 31, 2022 – Healthy snacks can be an important part of a nutritious diet, as small bites between meals can help keep our energy levels high. Turns out, our muscles may benefit from snacks, too – "activity snacks," that is.

A new study by researchers at the University of Toronto in Canada shows that breaking up prolonged periods of inactivity with brief spurts of exercise – like short walks or a set of squats – helps the proteins in muscles operate at their best.

The key involves amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, says Dan Moore, PhD, a physiologist at the University of Toronto who helped do the research.

“When we eat protein in our meals, they provide those building blocks that allow our muscles to rebuild themselves,” says Moore, whose findings were recently published in the Journal of Applied Physiology.

“By breaking up these long periods of sitting, we think over time, this is a way to use the food that we eat to hang onto muscle mass,” he says.