Jan. 26, 2023 -- Melissa Strong was living her dream.

Home was Estes Park, CO, gateway to the glorious Rocky Mountain National Park.

Her passion was climbing, mostly bouldering, that purist sport of scaling big rocks without ropes, relying on just your fingertips, feet, and crash pads below.

Her career was hospitality, managing a busy restaurant while fantasizing about owning her own place.

Then it happened: the dream and a nightmare.

At 43, she bought an old restaurant and gutted it. On April 2, 2017, Melissa was in her driveway adding decorative touches to the wooden legs of the tables for her restaurant, scheduled to open in a few months. She was using a high-voltage woodworking technique called fractal burning to create beautiful, river-like “Lichtenberg patterns.”

It had gone well until she absent-mindedly grabbed the electrical leads of the wood burning tool when the 2,000-volt device was plugged in. The buzzing current pulsed through her. She couldn't scream, couldn't drop the electrodes, couldn't move. Cut to black.