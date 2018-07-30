Food Fight: So, What Is 'Milk'?

July 30, 2018 -- Got milk? Or is that nut juice you're drinking?

It depends on whom you ask. Dairy farmers say only milk from a cow can be labeled milk. Makers of nondairy beverages such as soy milk and almond milk say their labels make it clear what is in their product and they shouldn't have to remove the word milk.

The debate has been around for years but has heated up in recent months. On Thursday, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced the agency will focus on settling the question. It will look at how the current ''standard of identity" for milk is being interpreted. The FDA has hundreds of these standards, which define what a product must contain to carry a specific label, and it is now modernizing all the standards. The aim is to define how products have to be made. For instance: How many tomatoes do you need to call a product ketchup?

One of those standards defines what a product needs to be called milk. "There is a reference somewhere in the standard of identity [for milk] to a lactating animal, and you know, an almond does not lactate," Gottlieb said last week at a Politico Pro Summit when he discussed the standard.

At that meeting, he said the agency has ''probably not'' been enforcing the standard of identity -- and as a result, this nonenforcement has become the standard. To clear up the confusion, the agency is seeking comment as it modernizes this standard.

In the statement, Gottlieb warned there could be health consequences if consumers are confused by labeling of nondairy milk. He cites a case report of a toddler who got rickets after being given soy milk, which does not contain bone-building vitamin D.

He expects to take comments for a year. "I do intend to enforce the standard of identity," he said.

Strong opinions come from both sides of the debate. While nondairy milk sales increased by 61% from 2012 to 2017, overall sales of dairy milk fell 15% in the same period, according to industry statistics.