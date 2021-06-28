Prescriptions for Fruits and Vegetables a Blossoming Program

July 23, 2021 -- Chef Michel Nischan has won the prestigious James Beard Award four times, written cookbooks, and launched a restaurant with the late actor Paul Newman. But the motto on his website reveals what he's really about: "Changing the world through food."

As co-founder and chairman of Wholesome Wave, a nonprofit founded in 2007 to solve not just food insecurity but nutritioninsecurity, he wants people to have not just enough food, but the right foods. And that means foods that will preserve health and delay or prevent a diagnosis of diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and other chronic ailments. When grocery money is scarce, experts know, produce is often replaced by cheaper, highly processed, unhealthy choices.

The solution, say Nischan and others, is to make fruits and vegetables affordable and accessible to people with food insecurity through produce prescription programs. His organization funds the National Produce Prescription Collaborative and partners with organizations to offer the programs. Across the country, other coalitions and programs have formed at the state and local levels to do the same.

The premise is simple: A health care provider or a health insurance plan provides a ''prescription" for produce. Patients redeem it at a local farmer's market, grocery store, or a community-based sponsoring organization.

The programs have grown steadily, especially in the past 5 years, according to a report published this year. Funding has increased but still isn’t enough, experts say. And there are still major gaps in being able to get to produce.

The need is great. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity did decline somewhat, from 11.1% of households in 2018 to 10.5% in 2019. But that rises to 34.9% of households with incomes below the federal poverty line. Single-parent, Black, and Hispanic households are more vulnerable than others.