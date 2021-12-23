Ordering Groceries Online? Good Luck Finding Nutrition Info

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Online grocery shopping has skyrocketed during the pandemic, but many websites are making it hard to find nutrition information on products, a new study shows.

In the United States, packaged foods are required to have a nutrition facts label, ingredients list and warnings about common food allergens, displayed prominently and legibly.

Based on the new study, that is not translating well to online grocery shopping.

Looking at a sample of groceries sold by nine major online retailers, researchers found that required labeling was only inconsistently displayed. Nutrition facts and ingredients were present and legible around half of the time, while allergen information was rarely given.

It seems the surge in online shopping has gotten ahead of federal regulators, the researchers said.

"Maybe this hasn't really hit them yet," said study leader Jennifer Pomeranz, an assistant professor at the NYU School of Global Public Health, in New York City. "But I'd urge the federal agencies to get on this."