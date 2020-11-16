A few simple lifestyle choices can prevent many types of heart disease, including heart attack and stroke. Even a single adjustment can be huge. But change is tough, especially as you get older. These simple practical steps can help protect your heart.

Don’t Smoke or Vape Smoking probably causes more harm than any other health choice you make. And it may take an extra toll on Black Americans. The added strain may help explain why Black people have twice as many strokes as white people, says Michael Hall, MD, an associate professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. But no matter who you are or how long you’ve smoked, your heart gets healthier once you quit. That said, quitting is hard. Lots of people try and fail dozens of times before they quit for good. But medicine, counseling, and quit-smoking programs found in most hospitals can help. Don’t try to tough it out. Reach out and get support.