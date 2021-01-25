How Marijuana Affects Heart Failure

Can marijuana ease heart failure symptoms, or might it make the condition worse? A growing number of U.S. states have legalized pot for medical or recreational use, but some experts say it may not be sensible or even safe to use if you have heart failure.

“The more I’ve learned over the last few years, the more information has suggested the potential for harm rather than benefit,” says Ersilia DeFilippis, MD, a cardiology fellow at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. “Although we’re still learning more, we think marijuana can affect the heart in ways similar to cigarette smoking, and it may interact with some medications.”

But pot may offer limited benefits for heart failure patients, says Larry Allen, MD, medical director of the advanced heart failure program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

“We’d say routine use of cannabis probably has more cardiovascular downsides than upsides, but it doesn’t mean there’s no upside and that there’s not situations where it can be appropriate,” he says.