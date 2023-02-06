Feb. 24, 2023 -- Irregular sleep, such as sleeping for an inconsistent number of hours each night or falling asleep at different times, may increase the risk of developing atherosclerosis, or the hardening of the arteries, among adults over age 45, a new study suggests.

In particular, a variation in sleep duration of more than 2 hours per night in the same week was tied to the development of hardened arteries.

“Poor sleep is linked with several cardiovascular conditions, including heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes,” says study author Kelsie Full, PhD, assistant professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Overall, we found that participants who slept varying amounts of hours throughout the week (meaning that one night they slept less, one night they slept more) were more likely to have atherosclerosis than participants who slept about the same amount of time each night,” she says.

The findings were published in theJournal of the American Heart Association.

Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fatty deposits, known as plaque, on artery walls. This can lead to narrowed arteries and reduced blood flow and oxygen in the body. The plaque can also burst and create a blood clot that blocks the artery, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke.