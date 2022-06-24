Oct. 21, 2022 – Including how long a person sleeps in a heart health score was able to predict heart disease risk among older adults, results of a new study show.

The study supports the American Heart Association's recent decision to make sleep duration "an essential component for ideal heart and brain health."

"Sleep seems to be the first thing that people squeeze out of their schedules when they are busy, but making sleep a priority is vital for health and well-being," says lead author Nour Makarem, PhD, of the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in New York City.

The study is the first to show that sleep metrics matter in predicting heart health, she says.

Makarem and her colleagues studied 1,920 people participating in a large sleep study. The average age was 69, and a bit more than half were women. The researchers used the data to test scores of heart health that included sleep as a measure versus the American Heart Association's guidelines known as Life's Simple 7, which does not include sleep as a data point. (The AHA recently added sleep to the guidelines and unveiled the new Life's Essential 8.)