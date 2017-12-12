Often, Opioid Abuse Becomes a Family Affair

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Dec. 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Opioid addiction often starts in the family medicine cabinet, a new study warns.

If someone is taking prescription opioids for pain, such as OxyContin, it's more likely that others living in the home will also get an opioid prescription, the researchers found.

"Prescription opioid use may spread within households, and patients may need to consider the risks to other family members," said lead researcher Marissa Seamans. She is a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health's department of mental health in Baltimore.

Although the increased risk was small -- less than 1 percent -- it may be relevant across the whole population, since millions of opioids are prescribed in the United States each year, she noted.

An opioid epidemic continues to wreak havoc in America. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 people die from narcotic overdoses every day. Between 2000 and 2017, narcotic overdoses claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States.

Often the road to drug addiction starts with the availability of prescription opioids in the home, said Dr. Stuart Gitlow, a spokesman for the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

"The first source of prescription narcotics is medicine cabinets," he said. "Family members either sell them or use them, so I am not surprised by these findings."

The way to prevent access to these powerful drugs begins with doctors limiting how many pills they prescribe, Gitlow said.

"It begins with physicians not prescribing month-long prescriptions for narcotics, but only the three to four days that are probably necessary, and renew it if needed," he said.

Also, patients shouldn't keep unused opioids around, but return them to the drug store or dispose of them in other ways, Gitlow said.

In many cases, opioids aren't even necessary, he explained. Often a non-narcotic pain pill will do the job.

For example, taking Advil and Tylenol together "will do the trick in the majority of cases," Gitlow said. "Often opioids aren't necessary except in the most severe cases. A good portion of narcotic prescribing could be cut out."