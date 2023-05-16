How do you handle fear of the new year?

It may be helpful to try to form new memories. You really have to somehow break that connection that's triggering those harmful memories. Around the holidays, we all have certain traditions that we tend to follow every year. Sometimes those traditions are associated with these harmful memories.

It’s not easy, but changing things that may be a trigger, like location, can help.

With lost loved ones, you may want to be sad for a while. But after you take the time to grieve, it may be helpful to think what the loved one would’ve wanted. They wouldn't want you to be sad, they’d want you to enjoy your life. You can still honor them with a personal tradition, like visiting their grave or doing something they loved. You’re not forgetting them or disrespecting them. It’s possible to celebrate the holidays with joy while also remembering and honoring loved ones.

You may not be able to do it well after the first holiday, but over time, you’ll adjust to a new normal where you’re able to create new traditions.

Especially when there are a lot of stressful things going on, it can be hard to figure out exactly how to celebrate the new year. You might feel overwhelmed or fearful about how it’ll all work out.

In times like this, it’s best to focus on what you can control. You can control how you behave, how you react, and the things you do on a daily basis.

It’s all about taking it one day at a time. You don't know exactly what's going to happen 3 days from now, but can you control certain parts of your day, right now?

Are some demographics at higher risk of holiday blues?

What are strategies for self-care during an event where you see family and they bring up sensitive topics?

If you have a friend or loved one that you think is suffering from seasonal blues, what’s the best way to start a conversation with them about it?