If you’re LGBTQ -- lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or nonbinary, or queer -- your gender and sexuality can affect your mental health and wellness. There are external things that might affect you more than a straight, cisgender person (someone whose biological sex aligns with their gender identity). In general, LGBTQ people can be at a higher risk of having a mental health condition than straight people. Not because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but because of the discrimination and bias they might face. LGBTQ adults are more than twice as likely to have conditions like depression or anxiety than straight adults. For transgender folks, that number is even higher. LGBTQ kids and teens also face a greater chance of both anxiety and depression.

Possible Causes Researchers don’t know exactly why LGBTQ people have this higher risk of having mental health conditions. The most common explanation is the minority stress theory, which holds that being part of a sexual or gender identity minority -- whether that’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or nonbinary -- leads to more discrimination from society. This, in turn, leads to greater mental stress for members of the minority group, says Amir K. Ahuja, MD, president of the American Psychiatric Association’s Caucus of LGBTQ Psychiatrists and the director of psychiatry at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. “Other issues that contribute to the higher risk are that LGBTQ people statistically make less money than their cisgender, heterosexual peers, and can often have smaller networks of support,” he says. This is another result of the bias that LGBTQ people often meet with in everyday life. It’s not necessarily the result of their gender identity.