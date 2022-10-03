Why We Love Scary Movies

Halloween is nigh, and along with the parade of adorable elves and fairies knocking on your door come some more disturbing phenomena: scary haunted houses, wild parties and, perhaps most jarringly, a new onslaught of ghastly horror films. If you're not a horror movie fan, you may be puzzled about why some people love watching such movies. Behavioral researchers even coined a phrase for it: the "horror paradox." "No doubt, there's something really powerful that brings people to watch these things, because it's not logical," says Joanne Cantor, PhD, director of the Center for Communication Research at University of Wisconsin, Madison. "Most people like to experience pleasant emotions." Defenders of these movies may say they're just harmless entertainment. But if their attraction is powerful, Cantor says, so is their impact.

Scary Movies: The Fear Is Real Is the fear you feel when you watch someone being chased by an axe-wielding murderer any different from the fear you might feel if you were actually being chased by an axe-wielding murderer?