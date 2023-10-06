Soaring Use of Ketamine Creates a Health Care 'Wild West'

Nov. 27, 2023 — On a drizzly Wednesday afternoon, Christopher sat in an overstuffed reclining chair, relaxing with a cozy blanket draped across him after his most recent infusion at the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles. Diagnosed with depression at age 19, Christopher (not his real name), now a 35-year-old graduate student, has struggled to overcome what is now treatment-resistant depression.

He ticked off the treatments, conventional and alternative, that he’s tried: Lithium. Wellbutrin. Paxil. Other antidepressants. Mushrooms. Meditation. Cognitive behavioral therapy.

Nothing provided long-term relief, and he felt some medications blunted his emotions. “I became more robotic, less social,” he said.

Ketamine, he said, is different. He’s found some relief, some self-acceptance, and is much less hard on himself. He’s finding it easier to exercise and be social, two recommended strategies to ease depression.

The expense of the treatments ($700 for a single session here), used off-label and typically not covered by insurance, is worth it, he said. And much better, he said, than another option — ordering ketamine for use at home via a telehealth platform. No thanks, he said. “You don’t know where it comes from.”