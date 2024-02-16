Curious about leptin? Here are the facts behind some frequently asked questions.

What is leptin?

Leptin is a hormone. Those are chemical messengers that help different body parts work together. Leptin sends a signal to your brain that helps you feel full and less interested in food. You may hear it called a satiety hormone. (Satiety means hunger feels satisfied). It also plays a role in how your body turns fat into energy.

You’ve always got leptin in your body. It’s mostly made by your fat cells. But your stomach releases some when you eat. It circulates in your bloodstream and travels to your brain.

And that’s where leptin delivers a very important message: We have enough fuel!

“When the brain says, ‘Oh, we have leptin!’ That tells me that we have fat, which tells me that we have energy reserves to do stuff,” says Wajahat Mehal, MD, PhD, director of the Yale Metabolic Health and Weight Loss Program. That “stuff,” Mehal says, could be any number of things from exercise to growth in puberty to conceiving a child.

Low levels of leptin, on the other hand, are part of the complex hormonal dance that makes you feel more hungry.