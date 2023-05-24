Mouth 'On Fire': Help for the Often Misdiagnosed Condition TMD

May 24, 2023 – Dental pain is the worst. It can come seemingly out of nowhere and interfere with eating, drinking, and everyday activities. But what happens when the pain is not necessarily in your teeth but, rather, around your face, jaw, and neck?

Shane G., a 40-year-old finance manager based in Austin, TX, is painfully aware of the distinction. After sitting in what he explained was an extremely stressful meeting at his office one day, he decided to take his laptop to a bar and finish his work over a basketball game and a beer.

“I took a sip of beer, and it was like the corners of my mouth were on fire,” he said. “It was sharp, sharp pain with heat attached to it; there was clearly something wrong.”

The type of pain Shane was feeling is more commonly known as orofacial pain and includes over 30 types of temporomandibular disorders (TMDs) – conditions that affect the two joints that connect the jaw to the skull (temporomandibular joint), as well as the jaw muscles and tissues.