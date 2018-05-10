Study: Vitamin D Supplements Don't Build Bone

THURSDAY, Oct. 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements have long been touted as a way to improve bone health and possibly ward off the bone-thinning disease osteoporosis in older adults.

But a new study contends that claims of benefits from supplements of the "sunshine vitamin" fall flat.

A review of previously published studies found that taking either high or low doses of vitamin D supplements didn't prevent fractures or falls, or improve bone density.

Vitamin D is found in very few foods. One of the biggest sources of the vitamin is exposure to sunlight.

"Vitamin D supplement use is common, particularly in North America," where up to 40 percent of older people take them, said lead researcher Dr. Alison Avenell. She is clinical chair in health services research at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

"Most adults don't need to take vitamin D supplements, although they are unlikely to do harm if taken in low doses," she added.

Vitamin D supplements do prevent rare conditions, such as rickets in children and osteomalacia (softening of bones) in adults. People at risk of vitamin D deficiency include those with little or no sun exposure, such as nursing home residents who are indoors all the time, or those who always cover their skin when outside, Avenell said.

There's also existing evidence that vitamin D helps prevent cancer or heart disease, she added.

"Preserving bone strength involves keeping active, not smoking, not being too thin, and taking medications for osteoporosis," Avenell said.

Based on the new findings, Avenell thinks guidelines that recommend vitamin D supplements for bone health should be changed.

For the new report, Avenell and her colleagues reviewed 81 studies, most of which dealt with vitamin D alone, not in combination with the mineral calcium.

"Calcium supplements on their own have minimal effect on bone mineral density and fracture, and may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease," Avenell said.

The only evidence that calcium and vitamin D together prevent fractures comes from a trial of older people with very low vitamin D levels in nursing homes. But calcium and vitamin D may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, Avenell said.